MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 Mexican inflation slowed to a near standstill in the first half of August, reinforcing expectations that policy makers will hold borrowing costs steady for some time or even cut if the economy weakens.

The consumer price index rose a mere 0.09 percent MXCPIF=ECI in the first half of the month, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, compared with the 0.19 percent rise expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The slowdown, from a 0.32 percent rise in the first half of July, was helped by a decline in the price of fresh fruit and vegetables, including tomatoes and avocados.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 3.49 percent through the first half of August, the national statistics agency said. Analysts had expected inflation to touch 3.58 percent -- up from the 3.55 percent annual rate registered in July.

Mexico's central bank has a long-term inflation target of 3 percent, but policy makers are also eager to prevent another economic downturn and analysts believe the central bank may cut rates if conditions worsen.

"We certainly do not rule out rate cuts ahead if the domestic real (economic) outlook deteriorates significantly," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a client note. He said rates should remain at 4.5 percent when the central bank gives its next monetary policy statement on Friday.

Observers will be reading Friday's central bank statement for any signs of pessimism about the economic outlook, which would help keep inflation pressures low.

Yields on Mexican rate swaps suggest investors have dropped bets on a mid-2012 rate hike since the start of the month and see no move until at least May 2013. BOMWATCH2

UNCERTAIN GROWTH

Closely watched core inflation MXCPIX=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, edged up 0.09 percent in the first half of August, just below analysts' forecasts for a 0.12 percent rise and below the 0.14 percent rise in core CPI in the first half of July.

The fate of Mexico's economy is closely tied to U.S. demand for factory goods, and a cloudy outlook north of the border has caused some analysts to pare their growth view.

Economists cut back Mexican growth estimates to 4 percent for this year and 3.8 percent in 2012, according to a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E7741R4].

Fresh data on output and demand paints a mixed picture for Mexico's export-driven economy, as overall growth accelerated more than expected in the second quarter while the industrial sector in June shrank the most since August 2009. [ID:nN1E77H0S1]

The national statistic agency also reported on Wednesday that Mexico clocked a $364 million trade deficit in July, but non-oil exports climbed 2.65 percent from a month earlier and auto exports rose 9.8 percent month-on-month.

Direct foreign investment totaled $10.6 billion in the first half of the year, the economy ministry said. Although this put the country on target to reach official forecasts of $20 billion for the year, the amount was 33 percent lower than the same period last year. New investments accounted for 32 percent of the sum. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, Luis Mena Rojas and Adriana Barrera, Editing by W Simon and Leslie Adler)