* Analysts see Mexico GDP at 3.81 pct 2011; from 4.24 pct

* Investors see possible rate cut from cenbank at year-end

* Finance Minister Cordero says could revise growth view (Adds finance minister, analyst comment)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Analysts following Mexico's economy dropped their growth forecast for both this year and next to below 4 percent and slightly lowered their expectations for 2011 inflation, a poll showed on Thursday.

Analysts forecast 3.81 percent economic growth this year -- the third consecutive cut in the central bank's monthly survey and lower than the 4.24 percent expected in the last poll.

The poll, carried out in late August, showed consumer prices were seen rising 3.52 percent this year, just down from a forecast of 3.54 percent the previous month.

Economists also cut expectations for growth in 2012 to 3.57 percent from 4.09 percent.

Mexican Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero said that while economic conditions have weakened, he was not ready to formally lower his outlook for 2011 growth of at least 4 percent this year.

"We are reviewing out models to give a fresh outlook," he told reporters at a news conference.

ECONOMIC FATES TIED

Mexico's economic fate is closely tied to the United States and uncertain demand north of the border could be one factor that pushes policymakers to cut lending rates, the central bank said last week. For more see [ID:nN1E77P0KW].

On Wednesday, Brazil's central bank delivered a surprise 50-basis-point cut in the benchmark lending rate on worries about global growth. [ID:nN1E77U0G8]

A day after Brazil's move, investors brought forward bets on the timing of expected cuts to indicate Banco de Mexico will lower rates by 25 basis points in January BOMWATCH2.

The latest data on Mexican growth showed greater-than-expected expansion from April to June but vulnerability for factories which are crucial for the country's export-driven economy. [ID:nN1E77H0S1]

Still, some economists expect that the central bank will remain mindful of inflation and hold rates steady for a prolonged period rather than lower borrowing costs.

"We expect the central bank to be on hold until 2013," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a research note that said a rate cut would only come if domestic real activity were to decelerate significantly in the months ahead.

A separate report by the central bank showed remittances sent home by Mexicans living abroad rose 1.39 percent in July from the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Luis Rojas Mena; Editing by James Dalgleish)