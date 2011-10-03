* Mexico watchers cut 2011 growth outlook to 3.7 pct

* 2011 inflation seen lower, despite peso losses

* Remittances +9.21 pct in Aug; biggest gain in 12-months (Adds background)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Analysts following Mexico's economy cut their growth forecasts for the fourth straight month, while inflation estimates also fell despite a sharp depreciation of the country's peso, a central bank poll showed on Monday.

Analysts forecast 3.77 percent economic growth this year, lower than the 3.81 percent expected in the last poll.

A slowdown in the United States is expected to weigh on Mexican growth since Latin America's No. 2 economy sends around 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.

The monthly survey, carried out by the central bank in late September, also showed consumer prices were seen rising 3.34 percent this year, down from a forecast of 3.52 percent the previous month.

Mexico's peso MXN= shed more than 11 percent in September as global markets swooned on Europe's sovereign debt crisis. The peso's steep drop will feed into inflation through pricier imports, but a weaker economy could work against that trend.

Following currency losses, the market sharply pulled back on bets the central bank will cut interest rates BOMWATCH2. Lower interest rates could further weaken the peso by damaging the allure for investors of Mexico debt yields.

A separate report by the central bank showed remittances sent home by Mexicans living abroad rose 9.21 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, the biggest gain since a 9.39 percent uptick in August 2010. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)