MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Analysts following Mexico's
economy cut their growth forecasts for the fourth straight
month, while inflation estimates also fell despite a sharp
depreciation of the country's peso, a central bank poll showed
on Monday.
Analysts forecast 3.77 percent economic growth this year,
lower than the 3.81 percent expected in the last poll.
A slowdown in the United States is expected to weigh on
Mexican growth since Latin America's No. 2 economy sends around
80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.
The monthly survey, carried out by the central bank in late
September, also showed consumer prices were seen rising 3.34
percent this year, down from a forecast of 3.52 percent the
previous month.
Mexico's peso MXN= shed more than 11 percent in September
as global markets swooned on Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
The peso's steep drop will feed into inflation through pricier
imports, but a weaker economy could work against that trend.
Following currency losses, the market sharply pulled back
on bets the central bank will cut interest rates BOMWATCH2.
Lower interest rates could further weaken the peso by damaging
the allure for investors of Mexico debt yields.
A separate report by the central bank showed remittances
sent home by Mexicans living abroad rose 9.21 percent in August
from the same month a year earlier, the biggest gain since a
9.39 percent uptick in August 2010.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)