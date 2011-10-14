(Corrects to clarify central bank's decision takes place on
Friday)
WHAT: Mexico interest rate decision
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 14, at 9:00 a.m. (1500 GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST: Most analysts expect the central bank to
keep benchmark rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Friday, although
five of 21 analysts polled tipped a cut of 25 basis points or
more.
The median expectation is for the central bank to cut
interest rates to 4.25 percent by July 2012. Nine of 19
analysts see the bank lowering borrowing costs by April of
2012. Eleven of 18 analysts see Banxico's next move as a cut,
while seven are sticking with earlier forecasts of a hike.
Analysts saw a 4 percent chance of a rate cut on Friday and
a 7 percent chance of a cut before the end of the year,
according to the poll's median.
FACTORS TO WATCH: Mexican inflation eased more than
expected to 3.14 percent in the 12-month period through
September, closer to the central bank's 3 percent target.
This gives the central bank room to cut rates but most do
not expect it to rush. The Banco de Mexico said in its last
policy statement on Aug. 26 that it would cut rates if global
market turmoil and the performance of the domestic economy
demanded a policy response.
Since that meeting, the peso MXN= has weakened 7 percent,
making monetary conditions easier and reducing the need for the
central bank to act. A weaker peso boosts growth by making
Mexico's exports cheaper and some economists say structural
changes in the economy mean a weaker currency does not
necessarily feed through into higher inflation rates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced new unconventional
policy steps to tackle economic weakness but has so far stopped
short of a full QE3 program, which might force Mexico to loosen
policy to prevent a large rate gap with the United States.
MARKET IMPACT: Investors are pricing in a greater chance of
a 25-basis-point cut on Oct. 14, with yields on interest rate
swaps BOMWATCH2 suggesting a one-in-three chance of lower
rates. But a cut would still likely shock the peso into
weakening further and push up the price of benchmark bonds.
Central bank website: www.banxico.org.mx/
All Mexico economic data ECONALLMX
Today's data ECONMX
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Lorena Segura; Writing by Krista
Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)