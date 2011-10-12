* Mexico Aug industrial output falls 1.1 pct from July

* Drop is the biggest in two years

* Automobile output, exports both rise 14 pct in Sept (Wraps in auto data, adds comment and market reaction)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Mexican industrial output dropped by the most in two years in August, hurt by weaker demand in the United States, but the month-on-month fall was offset by a rebound in automobile exports last month.

Industrial production fell by 1.1 percent in August from July MXIP=ECI, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, in its biggest drop since August 2009 and surpassing analysts' expectations of a 0.15 percent dip.

But a separate report showed automobile exports jumped back in September, helped by a nearly 80 percent leap in shipments to Latin America.

The data may undermine expectations that Mexico's central bank could soon cut interest rates to support growth, said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura Securities in New York.

"The strong auto numbers sort of neutralize the bad news on industrial output," Berber said. "The guys who are expecting an interest rate cut are not cheering after these auto numbers."

Mexican interest rate swaps MXNIRS2= were little changed after the data. The market has priced in a 25 basis point cut by January BOMWATCH2 as economists pare back the growth outlook in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

Mexico's central bank next meets on Friday. Sixteen of 21 analysts expect policymakers to hold their benchmark rate steady, while five see a cut. [ID:nWNA0379].

AUTO EXPORTS

Mexican auto exports rose 14.2 percent to 193,590 vehicles in the year to September, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said, after slipping back in August.

But exports to the United States rose only 1.5 percent year-on-year. Total auto output rose 14.1 percent to 225,287 vehicles last month.

Industrial output data for July were revised down to show growth of 0.2 percent from a previously reported 0.5 percent.

Manufacturing production fell by 1.46 percent in August compared to July, the agency said.

Industrial output MXIPY=ECI in August rose 3.1 percent compared to the same month last year. The result matched analyst estimates. The annual rate in July was revised down to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Luis Rojas; Editing by Diane Craft)