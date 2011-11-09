* Mexico's central bank chief sees downturn, no recession

* Mexico annual inflation below forecast in October

* Mexico auto production at new record in October

By Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 Mexico's economic growth will slow next year, the central bank chief said on Wednesday but he gave no sign of an immediate cut in interest rates.

The Mexican economy will not grow more than 4.0 percent next year and might only expand by 3.0 percent, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said, in a more gloomy outlook than policymakers had three months ago.

"We do not see a recession but, yes, we do see a deceleration in economic activity," Carstens said during the central bank's quarterly report on inflation and the economy.

Investors had hoped that Carstens would give a clue as to whether Mexico could follow the euro zone, Australia and Brazil and soon cut borrowing costs.

While Carstens pointed to the potential for a deeper European debt crisis as a major risk to global and Mexican growth, he said the bank was in a "neutral" stance.

Carstens said that the current policy rate, which has held at 4.5 percent since 2009, was low enough to still support growth while also helping inflation converge toward the bank's 3.0 percent target.

"They do not want to waste their bullets yet," said Sergio Luna, head of analysis at Banamex in Mexico City, who is not expecting the central bank to cut interest rates this year or next. "The key is that they see the current policy rate as adequate to reach their inflation target."

Mexican policymakers are concerned that another collapse in the global economy could further weaken the peso and push up inflation locally.

Mexico's peso dropped nearly 16 percent against the U.S. dollar in the third quarter as global markets slumped.

INFLATION MUTED

But a separate report on Wednesday showed that Mexico's inflation rate is close to policymakers' long-term target, with consumer prices up 3.20 percent in the 12-month period through October MXCPIA=ECI.

That figure from the national statistics agency was lower than the 3.26 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The increase from September's 3.14 percent inflation inched away from the central bank's 3.0 percent inflation target, but economists said price pressures were contained. [ID:nN1E7A80GL]

"We continue with a very benign inflation scenario," said Gabriel Casillas, an economist at JPMorgan in Mexico City. "We are expecting a cut in December."

Inflation should stay below 4 percent next year, the central bank said, while it cut the growth view for next year to between 3 and 4 percent from the 3.5 and 4.5 percent earlier seen.

Mexico's recovery from a deep recession in 2009 is faltering although signs of strength in the important auto sector offset recent disappointing data. ECONALLMX

The AMIA auto industry group said the 240,648 cars manufactured last month was the highest on record while 192,841 autos exported was the third-highest for the year.

Casillas said production was probably boosted by the release of new car models in October.

The fate of Mexico's economy is closely tied to consumer demand from the United States and the relatively-robust export figures could indicate that demand north of the border is still strong. (Additional reporting by Luis Rojas Mena, Ana Isabel Martinez, Rachel Uranga, Cyntia Barrera, Manuel Rueda, Krista Hughes;)