* Mexico Sept industrial output rises 1.7 pct from August

* Manufacturing rises 1.46 pct m/m, helped by auto output

* Industrial production up 3.6 pct in Sept year on year (Adds comment from analyst)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Mexico's industrial output rose in September by the most in nearly two years as manufacturing picked up on strong automobile production.

Industrial production increased by 1.7 percent in September from August MXIP=ECI, the national statistics agency database showed on Friday. Analysts expected a 0.21 percent rise. The month-on-month increase was the biggest since October 2009.

Industrial output figures for August were revised down to show a contraction of 1.3 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.1 percent.

Manufacturing production rose 1.46 percent in September compared with August, boosted by record vehicle output figures. Construction rose 2.53 percent, month on month, while mining fell 1.2 percent. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A826N]

A slowing U.S. economy is expected to drag down growth in Mexico, which sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.

"Despite all the bad news abroad, the pace of Mexican economic activity is doing fine," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City. "Still, we see a moderation in growth early next year."

Mexico's central bank is eyeing the U.S. slowdown and has said it may need to cut benchmark interest rates if Europe's debt crisis deepens and slows down global growth.

Industrial output MXIPY=ECI in September rose 3.6 percent compared with the same month last year. Analysts expected a 3 percent increase. The annual rate in August was revised up to 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)