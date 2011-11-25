* Mexico adjusted jobless rate 4.83 pct; poll saw 5.30 pct

* Raw jobless rate for October 5 pct; poll saw 5.59 pct

* Adjusted jobless rate lowest since January 2009 (Adds details)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 Mexico's jobless rate fell in October to its lowest in almost three years as Latin America's second-largest economy shows signs of economic health.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.83 percent from September's downwardly revised 5.21 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the rate MXUNEM=ECI would increase from the 5.26 percent originally reported in September.

The statistics agency said the raw unemployment rate MXUNR=ECI fell to 5 percent. Analysts had expected it to climb to 5.59 percent from the 5.68 percent originally reported in September.

Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate had not dipped below 5 percent since the 4.74 percent recorded in January 2009 while the index ranged between 3 and 4 percent before the global financial crisis in 2008. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)