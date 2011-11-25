* Mexico current account deficit widens in Q3 from Q2

* Investors expand holdings of Mexico bonds

* Mexico jobless rate lowest since January 2009 (Recasts, adds detail from current account data)

By Patrick Rucker

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 Mexico attracted record investment in government bonds in the first nine months of the year as foreigners, unnerved by debt woes in Europe and the United States, sought alternatives.

Investors put $24.1 billion to work in the government fixed income market in the first three quarters, according to central bank data released on Friday. The figure surpassed the previous record of $23.1 billion, set last year.

"The country has been able to attract an abundance of foreign financial resources," the central bank said in a report announcing the current account balance for the third quarter.

Portfolio investment, typically money pumped in by professional investors, recorded a net inflow of $13.9 billion.

But while foreign investment in Mexico's money and bond markets recorded a surplus of $7.4 billion in the quarter, investors pulled out of Mexican shares. The benchmark IPC stock index .MXX fell 8.4 percent in the third quarter.

Mexico has been able to draw foreign capital through the first nine months of the year, but it is unclear if that trend will hold up through the last three months of the year.

"We can't know yet what things like the peso volatility will mean through December," said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC Mexico, of the currency that has lost about 13 percent so far this year.

DEFICIT

The entire balance of payment data pointed to a current account deficit MXCURQ=ECI widening to $3.757 billion, or 0.7 percent of gross domestic product, from $2.975 billion in the second quarter, with low exports of manufactured goods partly offset by the inflow of foreign investment.

Weakening U.S. consumer demand played a role, the central bank said.

The overall quarterly deficit was the largest since a $6.835 billion deficit in the last three months of 2008.

Foreign direct investment (FDI), a gauge of long-term bets on Mexican industry, totaled $2.55 billion from July to September - roughly half the $5.21 billion from the previous quarter.

The total FDI for the year through September was $13.43 billion or about 14 percent less than was invested by the third quarter last year.

Mexico will likely fall short this year of the nearly $20 billion in FDI seen last year "due to international uncertainty and the close links with the U.S. economy," according to Banamex analyst Lourdes Rocha.

Mexico had two more boosts of foreign cash in the quarter as the central bank's international reserves climbed $7.194 billion to $141 billion and worker remittances rose about 10 percent in the period over last year, touching $6.117 billion.

JOBLESS RANKS SHRINK

A separate report showed Mexico's jobless rate fell in October to its lowest in almost three years as Latin America's second-largest economy showed signs of health.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.83 percent from September's downwardly revised 5.21 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the rate MXUNEM=ECI would increase from the 5.26 percent originally reported in September.

The statistics agency said the raw unemployment rate MXUNR=ECI fell to 5 percent. Analysts had expected it to climb to 5.59 percent from the 5.68 percent originally reported in September.

Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate had not dipped below 5 percent since the 4.74 percent recorded in January 2009. The measure ranged between 3 and 4 percent before the global financial crisis in 2008. (Additional reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Dan Grebler and Kenneth Barry)