* Production rises 0.5 pct in July; poll saw +0.1 pct

* Output vs. year ago 3.2 pct; poll saw +3.35 pct

* June gross fixed investment up 0.65 pct vs May (Recasts, adds comment and graphic, byline)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexican industrial output rose more than expected in July, helped by strength in manufacturers such as carmakers, but analysts expect a slowing U.S. economy to drag down growth in the coming months.

Industrial production rose 0.5 percent in July from June MXIP=ECI, the national statistics agency said on Monday. Economists had expected to see a 0.1 percent uptick.

The July data follow an upwardly revised 0.5 drop in June.

"We expect the (industrial) sector to lose further momentum in the months ahead given the headwinds coming from the United States," Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said in a report.

Concerns that slowing U.S. growth will weigh on Mexico's economy have spurred bets that Mexico's central bank could cut interest rates as soon as October BOMWATCH2. Mexico sends about 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.

Minutes from Mexico's central bank's last policy meeting, released on Friday, showed policymakers are concerned about a weakening economy and are looking at the possible need for a rate cut. [ID:nN1E7880LY]

July's industrial output was 3.2 percent higher than the same month last year MXIPY=ECI; analysts had expected a 3.35 percent increase.

Mexico's economy relies on U.S. demand to keep factories humming. The industrial sector's manufacturing component saw a 1.21 percent increase in July compared to June.

In a separate report, Mexican gross fixed investment expanded 0.65 percent in June MXGFIN=ECI from May, while the indicator strengthened 11.6 percent on the year MXGFI=ECI.

In May, gross fixed investment was up 0.71 percent on the month and 9.2 percent on the year, revised data showed. (Editing by James Dalgleish)