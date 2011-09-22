* Annual inflation slows to 3.16 pct in 1st half September
* Consumer price index up 0.21 pct in first half of month
* Room seen for lower lending rates as as economy weakens
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico inflation climbed
less than expected in the first half of September, giving the
central bank more room to lower borrowing rates.
The consumer price index rose 0.21 percent MXCPIF=ECI in
the first half of the month, the national statistics agency
said on Thursday, compared with the 0.36 percent rise expected
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The annual inflation rate slowed to 3.16 percent through
the first half of September. Analysts had expected inflation to
touch 3.31 percent from the 3.42 percent clocked at the end of
last month.
Economic growth north of the border keeps Mexico factories
humming and uncertainty about the U.S. economy has caused many
analysts to recently pare their forecasts for growth.
Thrifty Mexican consumers are also keeping a lid on
domestic demand with retail sales in July disappointing
forecasters. [ID:nS1E78J25I]
Since the central bank's last policy-setting meeting and
minutes were released, bank chief Agustin Carstens has given no
signal that he is willing to cut rates.
But economists expect at least a 25 basis point cut at the
next meeting, even while the economy faces contrary pressures
like a weakening currency. [ID:nS1E78I1E2] [BOMWATCH2]
According to a separate government report released on
Thursday, Mexican private spending expanded by 0.75 percent
between April and June this year and up 4.3 percent compared to
the same period last year.
Aggregate demand was up 1.1 percent in the second quarter
compared with the first while the figure was up 4.2 percent
from a year ago.
( Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Mica Rosenberg, editing by W
Simon )