WHAT: Mexico interest rate decision

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 14, at 9:00 a.m. (1500 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Most analysts expect the central bank to keep benchmark rates on hold at 4.5 percent next week, although five of 21 analysts polled tipped a cut of 25 basis points or more.

The median expectation is for the central bank to cut interest rates to 4.25 percent by July 2012. Nine of 19 analysts see the bank lowering borrowing costs by April of 2012. Eleven of 18 analysts see Banxico's next move as a cut, while seven are sticking with earlier forecasts of a hike.

Analysts saw a 4 percent chance of a rate cut next week and a 7 percent chance of a cut before the end of the year, according to the poll's median.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Mexican inflation eased more than expected to 3.14 percent in the 12-month period through September, closer to the central bank's 3 percent target.

This gives the central bank room to cut rates but most do not expect it to rush. The Banco de Mexico said in its last policy statement on Aug. 26 that it would cut rates if global market turmoil and the performance of the domestic economy demanded a policy response.

Since that meeting, the peso MXN= has weakened 7 percent, making monetary conditions easier and reducing the need for the central bank to act. A weaker peso boosts growth by making Mexico's exports cheaper and some economists say structural changes in the economy mean a weaker currency does not necessarily feed through into higher inflation rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced new unconventional policy steps to tackle economic weakness but has so far stopped short of a full QE3 program, which might force Mexico to loosen policy to prevent a large rate gap with the United States.

MARKET IMPACT: Investors are pricing in a greater chance of a 25-basis-point cut on Oct. 14, with yields on interest rate swaps BOMWATCH2 suggesting a one-in-three chance of lower rates. But a cut would still likely shock the peso into weakening further and push up the price of benchmark bonds.

Central bank website: www.banxico.org.mx/

All Mexico economic data ECONALLMX

Today's data ECONMX (Reporting by Noe Torres and Lorena Segura; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)