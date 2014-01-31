GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexico's central bank kept interest rates on hold at a record low on Friday, as policymakers sought to underpin a nascent recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy despite a surge in inflation above its tolerance ceiling.
The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters last week, after cutting rates in September and October to boost growth.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.
