* Economic activity falls 0.42 percent in August
* Monthly drop is biggest in 1-1/2 years
* Analysts had expected fall of 0.3 percent from July
MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 Mexican economic activity
fell in August, hit by a slump in manufacturing and bolstering
the case that the central bank may have to cut interest rates
to support the economy.
Statistics institute INEGI said activity contracted 0.42
percent from July, more than analysts had expected and the
biggest drop in 1-1/2 years, although growth compared to a year
earlier was higher than forecast at 4.43 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected economic activity
to fall 0.3 percent in the month after a brisk rise in July but
be up 3.57 percent from a year earlier.
INEGI said the fall was largely due to a 1 percent drop in
manufacturing, mining and construction and a smaller fall in
services.
Mexico's recovery from a deep recession in 2009 has been
faltering this year and investors see a nearly three-in-four
chance that the Banco de Mexico will cut rates by 25 basis
points to 4.25 percent at its Dec. 2 meeting BOMWATCH2.
Industrial production dropped by the most in two years in
August, hurt by weaker demand in the United States, and retail
sales also disappointed.
Barclays Capital economist Marcelo Salomon said the data
supported his expectations for slower third-quarter growth.
"We believe this is already a reflection of the global
crisis and supports our view that Banxico should start easing
at the December meeting," he said.
Mexico's economy expanded 3.3 percent in the second quarter
from a year earlier, and analysts polled by the central bank
see growth this year at 3.7 percent.
Still, a pickup in economic growth in the United States,
Mexico's main trading partner, may support growth after a weak
first half of the year.
The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in
the third quarter, the fastest in a year.
