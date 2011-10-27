* Economic activity falls 0.42 percent in August

* Monthly drop is biggest in 1-1/2 years

* Analysts had expected fall of 0.3 percent from July (Adds background, analyst quote)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 Mexican economic activity fell in August, hit by a slump in manufacturing and bolstering the case that the central bank may have to cut interest rates to support the economy.

Statistics institute INEGI said activity contracted 0.42 percent from July, more than analysts had expected and the biggest drop in 1-1/2 years, although growth compared to a year earlier was higher than forecast at 4.43 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected economic activity to fall 0.3 percent in the month after a brisk rise in July but be up 3.57 percent from a year earlier.

INEGI said the fall was largely due to a 1 percent drop in manufacturing, mining and construction and a smaller fall in services.

Mexico's recovery from a deep recession in 2009 has been faltering this year and investors see a nearly three-in-four chance that the Banco de Mexico will cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent at its Dec. 2 meeting BOMWATCH2.

Industrial production dropped by the most in two years in August, hurt by weaker demand in the United States, and retail sales also disappointed.

Barclays Capital economist Marcelo Salomon said the data supported his expectations for slower third-quarter growth.

"We believe this is already a reflection of the global crisis and supports our view that Banxico should start easing at the December meeting," he said.

Mexico's economy expanded 3.3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, and analysts polled by the central bank see growth this year at 3.7 percent.

Still, a pickup in economic growth in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, may support growth after a weak first half of the year.

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the fastest in a year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)