By Patrick Rucker

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's agriculture sector expanded in July to drive economic activity surprisingly higher while upticks in the services and industrial sector were also bright spots for Latin America's second-largest economy.

Economic activity MXIGAE=ECI rose 0.88 percent in July from the previous month, government statistics institute INEGI said on Wednesday, more than double analysts' median forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.33 percent.

In June, economic activity contracted 0.19 percent, a revision from the 0.21 percent contraction originally reported.

The pickup in economic activity, as gauged by the INEGI's IGAE indicator, ran counter to a common view that Mexico's economy is losing momentum from its 5.4 percent growth last year.

Global credit worries and uncertain demand from the United States pushed economists to recently trim their view on Mexican economic growth this year to 3.81 percent, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll.

But Wednesday's surprisingly bright activity data could reassure central bank policy-makers that the economy can continue to grow without cutting interest rates.

Although retail sales slowed in July from June, industrial output also rose more than expected, the statistics agency earlier reported.

Worries about growth had some investors expecting a central bank rate cut soon but Agustin Carstens, the bank's chief, last week gave no sign that a cut was imminent. [ID:nS1E78M18J]

The fluctuating value of the peso might also give policymakers pause in cutting rates and investors now see the central bank on hold until at least mid-2013. BOMWATCH2

EXPANSION DOUBT

The economic activity data reported Wednesday showed the volatile agriculture sector expanded by 7.63 percent month-on-month, the largest gain since a 16.15 percent uptick in March, while the industrial and services sectors clocked gains of 0.51 percent and 0.65 percent respectively.

Compared with a year ago, economic activity MXIGDP=ECI rose 3.74 percent in July, faster than the 3.60 percent expansion expected by analysts.

While the fresh data is encouraging, economic growth could still decelerate in the rest of the year, Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a client note.

"We expect activity to soften on the back of weakening external demand," he wrote.

Mexico's export-driven economy relies on strong demand from north of the border to keep factories churning and if U.S. consumers are reluctant to spend, it will hurt Mexico. ( Editing by W Simon )