LATAM CLOSE-Three issuer tap LatAm primary market
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
MEXICO CITY May 27 The International Monetary Fund on Friday boosted its flexible credit line with Mexico to $88 billion in a bid to support Latin America's No. 2 economy, whose currency has been battered by global volatility.
The fund said it canceled a previous flexible credit line, which was for $67 billion and approved on November 26, 2014. The new credit line will last for two years, the fund said. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
* Bristow group reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* XG Technology announces proposed public offering of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: