BRIEF-Linn Energy reports qtrly loss per unit $2.36
* Linn Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results along with 2017 guidance
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's economy is unlikely to be affected by an eventual increase in the country's key interest rate, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Luis Roja and Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Linn Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results along with 2017 guidance
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage: