* Mexico industrial production slips 0.6 pct in June
* Year-ago production up 3.7 pct; poll saw up 4.46 percent
* Factory output dips 0.67 percent; first drop since March
(Corrects forecast 0.07 pct fall, not 0.7 pct fall in second
paragraph)
MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexican industrial output
fell in June for the first time in three months as policymakers
signal they are reluctant to increase interest rates while the
economic outlook is cloudy.
Industrial production dropped 0.6 percent in June from May
MXIP=ECI, the national statistics agency said on Thursday,
while economists had expected to see a 0.07 percent fall-off.
Output was 3.7 percent higher year-over-year MXIPY=ECI
while analysts had expected a 4.46 percent increase.
Mexico's economic fate is closely tied to consumer
appetites in the United States since roughly 80 percent of
exports head over the northern border and some economists now
fear U.S. economic weakness could turn into a recession.
Noting that slowdown, Mexico's central bank on Wednesday
slashed its outlook for domestic growth this year to between
3.8 percent and 4.8 percent from the previous forecast of
between 4 percent and 5 percent. [ID:nN1E7780VWA]
Agustin Carstens, the central bank chief, said that core
inflation was muted while investors do not expect policymakers
to increase rates until mid-2013 BOMWATCH2.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker)