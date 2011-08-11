* Mexico industrial production slips 0.6 pct in June

* Year-ago production up 3.7 pct; poll saw up 4.46 percent

* Factory output dips 0.67 percent; first drop since March (Corrects forecast 0.07 pct fall, not 0.7 pct fall in second paragraph)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexican industrial output fell in June for the first time in three months as policymakers signal they are reluctant to increase interest rates while the economic outlook is cloudy.

Industrial production dropped 0.6 percent in June from May MXIP=ECI, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, while economists had expected to see a 0.07 percent fall-off.

Output was 3.7 percent higher year-over-year MXIPY=ECI while analysts had expected a 4.46 percent increase.

Mexico's economic fate is closely tied to consumer appetites in the United States since roughly 80 percent of exports head over the northern border and some economists now fear U.S. economic weakness could turn into a recession.

Noting that slowdown, Mexico's central bank on Wednesday slashed its outlook for domestic growth this year to between 3.8 percent and 4.8 percent from the previous forecast of between 4 percent and 5 percent. [ID:nN1E7780VWA]

Agustin Carstens, the central bank chief, said that core inflation was muted while investors do not expect policymakers to increase rates until mid-2013 BOMWATCH2. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker)