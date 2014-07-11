(Adds expectations, details on components, graphic)
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican industrial
production edged higher in May on solid factory output, but the
growth was weaker than expected as a dip in construction cast
some doubt on the strength of a recovery in Latin America's No.
2 economy.
May industrial activity rose 0.1 percent compared
with April, the national statistics agency said on Friday. The
figure was below expectations for a 0.3 percent increase and
slower than the downwardly revised 0.5 percent expansion in
April.
The finance ministry in May cut its annual growth forecast
for 2014 to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent after a weaker than
expected start to the year.
Factory output, a component of industrial production, rose
0.4 percent in May compared with the prior month. Mexico exports
mostly manufactured goods and sends nearly 80 percent of its
exports to the United States.
The component measuring the construction industry, which
contracted sharply last year, slipped 0.1 percent compared with
April, falling for the first time since January.
Utilities shrank 1.2 percent compared to the prior month
while mining dipped 0.2 percent.
Industrial output rose 1.6 percent in May from a
year earlier, compared with expectations for a 1.8 percent
increase. A drop in April was revised downward to 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)