MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said the inflation outlook for 2014 would be higher than previously forecast, but policymakers said price pressures would cool by the end of the year.

The central bank said in its quarterly report that annual inflation would remain above 4 percent in the first months of 2014 before falling below that level in the second half of the year. Last November, the central bank forecast inflation of around 3.5 percent this year.