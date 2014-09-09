BRIEF-Farmlead says $6.5 mln USD series A raise led by Monsanto Growth Ventures
* Farmlead says a $6.5 million USD series A raise led by Monsanto Growth Ventures Source text for Eikon:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Tuesday that reaching the country's three percent inflation target could be "challenging" due to a possible minimum wage hike and potential market volatility.
Mexico's annual inflation rate in August climbed faster than expected above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling, but the rise is expected to be brief as sluggish economic growth contains price pressures. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage companies whose mission is relevant to Aflac's core business
* Enpro industries announces proposed tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes