MEXICO CITY Nov 24 Mexico's annual inflation
cooled more than expected in early November, falling to a record
low and showing little impact from a sharply weaker peso
currency.
Inflation in the 12 months through mid-November
slowed to to 2.27 percent from 2.49 percent in the
year-long period through the second half of October, the
national statistics institute said on Tuesday.
The rate was the lowest reading for the first half of a
month since 1989, as far back as data goes on the institute's
website. A poll of analysts by Reuters forecast a rate of 2.48
percent.
Inflation is expected to climb back to above the central
bank's 3 percent target next year, but sluggish growth is
containing price pressures in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Mexican policymakers are expected to lift borrowing costs
when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates, perhaps
next month.
Concerns about the impact of higher U.S. borrowing costs
have hammered the peso to successive record lows this
year.
But the latest data underscored the so-far limited impact of
peso weakness. While the depreciation of the currency has made
imported goods more expensive, it has been offset by price
drops, such as a big decrease in telecommunications costs.
The data showed that consumer prices rose by 0.52 percent in
the first half of November. The analysts' poll had
forecast a 0.73 percent increase.
The core price index, which strips out some
volatile food and energy prices, was unchanged, well below
expectations for 0.16 increase and taking the 12-month core
inflation rate down to 2.35 percent.
