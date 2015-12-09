(Recasts with fall to record low)
MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexico's annual inflation
cooled more than expected to a fresh record low in November, but
policymakers are still expected to raise interest rates next
week in a bid to support the battered peso.
Inflation in the 12 months through November
cooled to 2.21 percent, the national statistics agency said on
Wednesday, below the 2.48 percent rate in October and the 2.29
percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
Mexico has been posting record lows in its annual inflation
rate since May, marking the longest period ever where the pace
of consumer price gains has stayed below the central bank's 3
percent target.
The 12-month core inflation rate dipped to 2.34
percent from 2.47 percent in October, just below estimates,
pointing to little widespread pressure on consumer prices
despite a slump in the peso this year to record lows.
Tame inflation and weak growth would seem to give
policymakers room to leave their benchmark interest rate steady
at 3 percent.
However, Mexico's central bank is still expected to hike
when U.S. borrowing costs move higher in a bid to prevent
bondholders from dumping local bonds as U.S. yields move higher
and worsening the peso's losses.
Twenty of 22 economists in a poll by Banamex on Monday
expect the Bank of Mexico to raise its rate by 25 basis points
on Dec. 17, the day after U.S. Federal Reserve's own rate
announcement.
Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens on Monday told
Reuters that the central bank was closely watching the drop in
inflation, but that the central bank also had to be ready to
"take care" of the peso.
Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose
0.55 percent in November, below the poll's expectations for an
advance of 0.61 percent.
The core index, which strips out some volatile food and
energy prices, rose 0.04 percent during the month,
below the poll's expectations for an advance of 0.08 percent,
helped by a drop in mobile phone rates.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Alistair Bell)