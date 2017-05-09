(Adds data, economist's comments) MEXICO CITY, May 9 Mexican annual inflation quickened to its fastest pace in nearly eight years as consumer prices rose 5.82 percent in the year through April, government data showed on Tuesday Consumer prices rose 0.12 percent in April, pressured by spikes in some food prices, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, the national statistics institute said. A Reuters poll had forecast a 5.74 percent annual inflation rate. Last month Mexico's central bank governor, Agustin Carstens, signaled that the bank's cycle of monetary tightening might not be over, saying there were "still some issues that need to be taken care of." The central bank has increased the benchmark interest rate to a nearly eight-year high with a string of 50 basis point hikes before raising it by 25 bps at its last board meeting. Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients, following the release of the inflation data, that, "The key challenge is to adequately fine-tune the monetary response, which at the current juncture is, in our assessment, consistent with March's moderate 25 basis point rate hike." The core consumer price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.45 percent during the month, the statistics institute said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)