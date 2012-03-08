* Annual Feb inflation dips below 4 pct ceiling

MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's annual inflation rate dipped below the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in February, leaving policymakers room to keep interest rates steady as they eye the impact of slowing global growth on Mexico.

Consumer prices rose 3.87 percent in the 12 months through February, slowing from a 4.05 percent rise in January, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. Analysts surveyed had forecast a rate of 4.00 percent.

Brazil's sharply slowing economy spurred a surprisingly big interest rate cut by policymakers there on Wednesday, but Mexico is seen keeping its interest rate steady next week and into 2013 as U.S. demand supports its southern neighbor's exports.

Only a handful of analysts think Europe's debt crisis could deepen enough to drag down global growth to the extent that Mexico cuts its benchmark rate.

Mexico's annual inflation rate pierced policymakers' 4 percent ceiling in January for the first time in over a year, but central bank chief Agustin Carstens said late last month the spike was due to temporary factors, such as higher agricultural prices.

Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps dipped slightly after the data as investors pared bets the central bank could raise its benchmark rate from 4.50 percent over the next year .

"We are seeing inflation end the year at 3.70 percent and it still looks like the central bank is going to hold the rate steady for a good while," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.

Headline inflation was 0.2 percent in February, while analysts had expected a 0.33 percent rate. A 31.7 percent drop tomato prices curbed the headline rate for the month, the statistics agency said.

Core inflation was 0.43 percent, closely tracking analysts expectations.

The annual rate for core non-food merchandise stood at 2.82 percent, compared with a 2.86 percent rate in February 2011, showing there has been little effect on consumer prices from a sharp depreciation late last year of the peso currency, which threatened to fan import prices.

A rebound in the peso early this year has contained concerns of further price pressures ahead, yet the currency's relative weakness is making Mexican exports more competitive abroad and helping support growth even as Brazil, Europe and China slow.

Analysts see inflation at 3.88 percent at the end of 2012 while the economy is seen slowing from a 3.9 percent growth rate in 2011 to 3.34 percent this year, according to the latest central bank poll. (Reporting by Noe Torres, Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)