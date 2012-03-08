* Annual Feb inflation dips below 4 pct ceiling
MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's annual
inflation rate dipped below the central bank's 4 percent ceiling
in February, leaving policymakers room to keep interest rates
steady as they eye the impact of slowing global growth on
Mexico.
Consumer prices rose 3.87 percent in the 12 months through
February, slowing from a 4.05 percent rise in
January, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Analysts surveyed had forecast a rate of 4.00 percent.
Brazil's sharply slowing economy spurred a surprisingly big
interest rate cut by policymakers there on Wednesday, but Mexico
is seen keeping its interest rate steady next week and into 2013
as U.S. demand supports its southern neighbor's exports.
Only a handful of analysts think Europe's debt crisis could
deepen enough to drag down global growth to the extent that
Mexico cuts its benchmark rate.
Mexico's annual inflation rate pierced policymakers' 4
percent ceiling in January for the first time in over a year,
but central bank chief Agustin Carstens said late last month
the spike was due to temporary factors, such as higher
agricultural prices.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps dipped slightly after
the data as investors pared bets the central bank could raise
its benchmark rate from 4.50 percent over the next year
.
"We are seeing inflation end the year at 3.70 percent and it
still looks like the central bank is going to hold the rate
steady for a good while," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at
Santander in Mexico City.
Headline inflation was 0.2 percent in February,
while analysts had expected a 0.33 percent rate. A 31.7 percent
drop tomato prices curbed the headline rate for the month, the
statistics agency said.
Core inflation was 0.43 percent, closely
tracking analysts expectations.
The annual rate for core non-food merchandise stood at 2.82
percent, compared with a 2.86 percent rate in February 2011,
showing there has been little effect on consumer prices from a
sharp depreciation late last year of the peso currency, which
threatened to fan import prices.
A rebound in the peso early this year has contained
concerns of further price pressures ahead, yet the currency's
relative weakness is making Mexican exports more competitive
abroad and helping support growth even as Brazil, Europe and
China slow.
Analysts see inflation at 3.88 percent at the end of 2012
while the economy is seen slowing from a 3.9 percent growth rate
in 2011 to 3.34 percent this year, according to the latest
central bank poll.
(Reporting by Noe Torres, Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle;
Editing by Andrea Ricci)