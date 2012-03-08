(Recasts, adds background and market reaction)

* Annual Feb inflation dips below 4 pct ceiling

* Consumer prices up 0.20 pct; poll saw +0.33 pct

* Core prices up 0.43 pct; poll saw +0.44 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's annual inflation rate dipped below the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in February, leaving policymakers room to keep interest rates steady as they eye the potential impact of slowing global growth on Mexico.

Consumer prices rose 3.87 percent in the 12 months through February, slowing from the 4.05 percent rise in January, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. Analysts surveyed had forecast a rate of 4.00 percent.

Mexico's annual inflation rate pierced policymakers' 4 percent ceiling in January for the first time in over a year, but central bank chief Agustin Carstens said late last month the spike was due to temporary factors, such as higher agricultural prices.

Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps dipped slightly after the data as investors pared bets the central bank could raise its benchmark rate from 4.50 percent over the next year .

Headline inflation was up 0.2 percent in February, while analysts had expected a 0.33 percent increase. Core inflation was up 0.43 percent, closely tracking analysts expectations.

A 31.7 percent drop tomato prices curbed the headline rate for the month, the statistics agency said. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Neil Stempleman)