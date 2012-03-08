(Recasts, adds background and market reaction)
* Annual Feb inflation dips below 4 pct ceiling
* Consumer prices up 0.20 pct; poll saw +0.33 pct
* Core prices up 0.43 pct; poll saw +0.44 pct
MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's annual
inflation rate dipped below the central bank's 4 percent ceiling
in February, leaving policymakers room to keep interest rates
steady as they eye the potential impact of slowing global growth
on Mexico.
Consumer prices rose 3.87 percent in the 12 months through
February, slowing from the 4.05 percent rise in
January, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Analysts surveyed had forecast a rate of 4.00 percent.
Mexico's annual inflation rate pierced policymakers' 4
percent ceiling in January for the first time in over a year,
but central bank chief Agustin Carstens said late last month
the spike was due to temporary factors, such as higher
agricultural prices.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps dipped slightly after
the data as investors pared bets the central bank could raise
its benchmark rate from 4.50 percent over the next year
.
Headline inflation was up 0.2 percent in
February, while analysts had expected a 0.33 percent increase.
Core inflation was up 0.43 percent, closely
tracking analysts expectations.
A 31.7 percent drop tomato prices curbed the headline rate
for the month, the statistics agency said.
Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle
Neil Stempleman)