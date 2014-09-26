DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
(Removes reference to lawmakers raising minimum wage in first paragraph)
Sept 26 Mexico's inflation outlook has worsened after a spike in fresh food prices and the chance that a minimum wage hike may be approved by authorities, Mexican central bank Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.
Sanchez said in a speech in New York that inflation would likely remain above 4 percent during this year and that a wage hike could end up spurring broader price pressures, according to an emailed copy of his speech. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, March 13 The euro on Monday firmed to its highest level against the dollar since early February, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.