Sept 26 Mexico's inflation outlook has worsened after a spike in fresh food prices and the chance that a minimum wage hike may be approved by authorities, Mexican central bank Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

Sanchez said in a speech in New York that inflation would likely remain above 4 percent during this year and that a wage hike could end up spurring broader price pressures, according to an emailed copy of his speech. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)