MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's peso is not seeing
a new speculative attack despite its recent slump, Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday, prompting investors
to cut back bets on an aggressive Mexican interest rate hike.
A tumble in the peso in May has stoked expectations that
Mexico could raise interest rates next month in a bid to defend
the currency.
But Carstens said the peso's depreciation had not been
driven by any specific bet against the peso, which has weakened
along with other emerging market currencies this month.
"We certainly are not seeing a speculative attack," Carstens
told a conference in Mexico City about the central bank's
quarterly inflation report.
His comments fed expectations that the central bank was not
close to intervening in currency markets anytime soon.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps fell after
Carstens' comments, as investors dialed back expectations that
the central bank would hike its benchmark interest rate at the
next meeting in late June.
Mexico's peso has slumped about 7 percent this month,
the second-worst performer among the world's 36 most-traded
currencies, behind the South African rand.
A sharp drop in Mexico's peso pushed the central bank in
February to intervene directly in currency markets for the first
time since 2009 and to raise interest rates unexpectedly after
an unannounced meeting.
Mexican policymakers said then the peso was being targeted
by electronic trading programs, and cited the relatively sound
position of the economy.
Carstens said Mexico had not ruled out intervening again
under exceptional circumstances.
According to a Reuters poll taken earlier on Wednesday, a
majority of economists thought it was unlikely Mexico's central
bank would make another unexpected rate hike in a bid to support
the peso and they saw less than a 50 percent chance of more
intervention.
The central bank maintained its 2016 economic growth
forecast at between 2.0 and 3.0 percent, but trimmed its view
for 2017 to between 2.3 and 3.3 percent because of weakness in
U.S. industrial output, Carstens said.
In its quarterly report, the bank said it saw inflation
around 3 percent at the end of the year and that it would
closely watch the sharply depreciated Mexican peso for
any signs of pass-through to inflation.
