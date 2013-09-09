* Annual inflation lowest since January 2013 * Lower chicken prices cool headline rate * Tame inflation keeps door open for interest rate cuts MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's annual inflation eased slightly in August to a seven-month low, sticking below the central bank's ceiling for a second month and giving policymakers room to cut interest rates again if an economic slowdown deepens. Inflation inched down to 3.46 percent in the year through August from 3.47 percent in July, the national statistics agency said on Monday. The pace was below forecasts for a 3.51 percent increase in a Reuters poll and the slowest since January of this year. Chicken prices helped ease August's headline rate, after a spike in some fresh food prices pushed inflation up to a peak of 4.65 percent in April. Mexico's central bank unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs last week to counter a slump in growth, keeping the door open to a further cut and leaving the weak peso vulnerable if the United States starts to unwind stimulus. The prospect of a reduction in monetary stimulus in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, had tied policymakers' hands as they worried the program's wind-down could weaken the peso and boost import prices. But Mexico's economy contracted for the first time in four years in the second quarter, prompting the government to slash its growth outlook and boosting calls for a cut. Consumer prices rose 0.28 percent in August, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, below forecasts for a 0.33 percent rise, and above July's 0.03 percent decline. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.09 percent during the month , below forecasts for a 0.13 percent rise and above the 0.03 percent notched the prior month. The central bank targets inflation of 3 percent.