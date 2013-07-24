* Annual inflation eases to 3.53 percent

* Consumer prices in the first half of the month are flat

* Tomato, egg and chicken prices dip

* Investors stick to bets for no imminent interest rate cut

By Alexandra Alper

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico's annual inflation rate eased more than expected early this month, giving policymakers room to cut interest rates although expectations for a potential scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus kept investors betting on no change in the short term.

Inflation in the 12 months to mid-July slowed to 3.53 percent from 4.09 percent in the year through June and was below the 3.76 percent expected in a Reuters poll, data from the country's national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

Annual consumer price gains had been above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling for four months running, pushed up by a spike in some fresh food prices.

The central bank which targets inflation of 3 percent, with a 1 percentage point leeway.

It cut interest rates to a record low 4 percent in March, had forecast inflation would start to turn down around midyear and keep trending lower for the rest of 2013, partly due to weaker growth.

But tamer inflation and feebler growth did not change bets the central bank will hold interest rates steady for now, with yields on short-term Mexican interest rate swaps little changed .

"The only deterrent for rate cuts is the external backdrop, which remains uncertain and volatile," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a client note.

Expectations are mounting for a pullback in stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which may weaken the peso and push up import prices, tying the central bank's hands despite the weak domestic environment. Banco de Mexico policymakers next meet on Sept. 6.

The peso , which had weakened strongly as bets on Fed tapering gained strength, has firmed more than 6 percent since hitting a more than 10-month low in June.

July inflation eased on dips in tomato, egg and chicken prices, despite an uptick in the price of gasoline.

Consumer prices were unchanged in the first half of July, below expectations for a 0.22 percent rise but above the 0.05 percent dip notched in early June.

Core consumer prices, which strip out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.04 percent, compared to forecasts for a rise of 0.16 percent and the 0.07 percent advance notched in the first half of June.