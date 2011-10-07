* Mexico annual inflation 3.14 pct in Sept; poll 3.18 pct

* Headline inflation +0.25 pct; poll saw +0.29 pct (Recasts, adds background)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 Mexico's annual inflation rate in September slowed more than expected, giving the central bank room to lower borrowing rates as investors eye a possible interest rate cut in the coming months.

Consumer prices rose 3.14 percent in the 12-month period year through September MXCPIA=ECI, the national statistics agency said on Friday, lower even than the subdued 3.18 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll and down from 3.42 percent in August.

Mexico's central bank has a 3 percent inflation target but says it can live with variations up to one percentage point higher.

The consumer price index MXINFL=ECI rose 0.25 percent in September after climbing 0.16 percent in August. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a rise of 0.29 percent.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.27 percent during the month after climbing 0.12 percent in August MXCPIX=ECI. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 0.29 percent increase.

Economists lowered their growth view for the fourth straight month in a poll released early this week, expecting an expansion of 3.77 percent this year. [ID:nN1E791060]

Weak growth and low inflation often prompt policymakers to spur growth with cheap money. Investors see the central bank cutting interest rates by January, according to bets in the interest rate swaps market BOMWATCH2

The central bank has kept its benchmark rate at 4.5 percent since July 2009. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)