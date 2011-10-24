* Annual inflation increases to 3.24 pct 1st half of Oct.

* Consumer price index up 0.61 pct in first half of month

* Analysts disagree over meaning of fuel, other costs (Recasts, adds comment, detail)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 Fuel costs drove up Mexican inflation more than expected in early October, but core prices were tame, supporting bets the central bank will soon cut interest rates to boost Latin America's second biggest economy.

The consumer price index rose 0.61 percent MXCPIF=ECI in the first half of the month, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Monday, compared with the median forecast of 0.46 percent of 10 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, only rose 0.20 percent, in line with a Reuters poll.

Mexico's central bank is expected to soon join Brazil's move to lower borrowing costs as Latin American policy makers eye the impact of a slowdown in global growth and the risks of a deeper financial crisis in Europe.

The yield on Mexico's three-month interest rate swap MXNIRS3M=RR was little changed after the data. The market sees a nearly two-in-three chance for a rate cut in December, and swaps have fully priced in lower rates by January. BOMWATCH2

Fuel prices spiked 3.02 percent in early October, the biggest mid-month uptick since a 3.23 percent increase in early November last year. Since most fuel costs are government-set, some analysts speculated the spike could be a blip.

"The main culprit of (the inflation increase) was a regulated price... and therefore should not reflect demand conditions," wrote Barclays Capital's Marcelo Salomon, who sees the central bank cutting rates 25 basis points at policy makers' next meeting in December.

On the other hand, Nomura economist Benito Berber said a weak peso is one factor that should drive overall inflation higher in the near-term, and such concerns will weigh on policy makers.

"We believe inflationary pressures will accelerate from now on," he wrote, predicting that annual inflation should near 3.9 percent by the end of the year.

On an annual basis, the pace of inflation picked up in the 12-month period through the first half of October to reach 3.24 percent. Analysts in the Reuters poll had expected it to hold at the 3.14 percent rate registered at the end of September.

The central bank's annual inflation target rate is 3 percent, with a 1 percent leeway up or down.

UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK

Mexico's central bank held lending rates steady this month, but policy makers signaled they could cut rates if growth slowed. The benchmark rate has been 4.5 percent for more than two years. [ID:nN1E79C25Y]

However, policy makers also suggested that a much weaker peso could stay their hand. Mexico's peso MXN= slumped to a two-year low in September, before recovering a bit. It is still more than 8 percent weaker than in August.

Economists have cut back growth estimates in recent months as they see slower U.S. growth dragging down Mexico.

After expanding at a 5.4 percent clip last year, analysts see the Mexican economy growing 3.77 percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2012. [ID:nN1E791060]

August retail sales numbers were below forecasts while last month's consumer confidence numbers were also weak and reflect the anxiety holding back domestic demand. [ID:nN1E7930D2] [ID:nN1E79J0FB] (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Leslie Adler)