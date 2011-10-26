MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican consumer price pressures could continue to ebb in the months ahead despite a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation in early October, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.

Energy costs drove up Mexican inflation more than expected in early October, data showed on Monday, pushing the annual rate to 3.24 percent from 3.14 percent in September. [ID:nN1E79N0F6]

Inflation in Mexico has been surprisingly low through much of 2011 as slack in the economy and the labor market contain price pressures.

"The rise in the rate a bit above what the market expected does not imply that the good trend or the good behavior of inflation that we have had is ending," Carstens told a conference in Mexico City.

Carstens said higher summer electricity costs due to annual adjustments in prices from the state-run electricity company were mostly to blame for the rise in inflation.

"There are isolated events that explain this marginal rise, and in the coming months or upcoming data it is probable, without a doubt that we have better inflation numbers," Carstens said.

Mexico's central bank is expected to soon join Brazil's move to lower borrowing costs and support growth as Latin American policy makers eye the impact of a slowdown in global growth and the risks of a deeper financial crisis in Europe.

The Mexican interest rate swaps market sees an about two-in-three chance in December for a 25 basis point cut in the benchmark interest rate, now at 4.50 percent, and swaps have fully priced in lower rates by early next year. BOMWATCH2 (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena; editing by Carol Bishopric)