MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican consumer price
pressures could continue to ebb in the months ahead despite a
bigger-than-expected rise in inflation in early October,
central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
Energy costs drove up Mexican inflation more than expected
in early October, data showed on Monday, pushing the annual
rate to 3.24 percent from 3.14 percent in September.
Inflation in Mexico has been surprisingly low through much
of 2011 as slack in the economy and the labor market contain
price pressures.
"The rise in the rate a bit above what the market expected
does not imply that the good trend or the good behavior of
inflation that we have had is ending," Carstens told a
conference in Mexico City.
Carstens said higher summer electricity costs due to annual
adjustments in prices from the state-run electricity company
were mostly to blame for the rise in inflation.
"There are isolated events that explain this marginal rise,
and in the coming months or upcoming data it is probable,
without a doubt that we have better inflation numbers,"
Carstens said.
Mexico's central bank is expected to soon join Brazil's
move to lower borrowing costs and support growth as Latin
American policy makers eye the impact of a slowdown in global
growth and the risks of a deeper financial crisis in Europe.
The Mexican interest rate swaps market sees an about
two-in-three chance in December for a 25 basis point cut in the
benchmark interest rate, now at 4.50 percent, and swaps have
fully priced in lower rates by early next year. BOMWATCH2
(Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena; editing by Carol Bishopric)