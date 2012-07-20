* Seasonally adjusted rate at 4.98 pct, same as May

* Raw rate falls to 4.81 pct, poll saw rate rising (Recasts, adds graphic and background)

MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady in June as growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy holds up, supported by export demand.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.98 percent in June, the national statistics agency said on Friday, which was just under the 5.00 rate expected in a Reuters poll and the same as the May rate, which was revised up slightly.

Solid demand in the United States for Mexican exports has shielded Mexico from a wider global slowdown and helped shrink jobless rolls in early 2012, but weakening U.S. labor and factory performance could begin to weigh south of the border.

The jobless rate still remains well above levels seen before the 2008-2009 recession.

The raw jobless rate was 4.81 percent in June, its lowest since March. Analysts had expected that figure to rise 4.87 from 4.83 percent in May. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)