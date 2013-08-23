MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell in July to a five-month low, boosting hopes for healthy consumption despite a marked slowdown in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.93 percent in July, its lowest since February, according to data that appeared on the national statistics agency's website on Friday ahead of schedule. Earlier this week, the government slashed 2013 growth forecasts to 1.8 percent from 3.1 percent after data showed Mexico's economy contracted for the first time in four years in the second quarter. The headline unadjusted unemployment rate, however rose to 5.12 percent in July, its highest since January. The data was slated for release at 8 a.m. (1300 GMT), but was published on the statistics agency's website before the scheduled release time. Latest Previous Year ago (Jul) (Jun) Jobless 4.93 5.04 4.81 rate (s/a) Jobless 5.12 4.99 5.02 rate s/a = seasonally adjusted