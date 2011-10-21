* Mexico's s/a jobless rate at 5.26 pct; poll saw 5.44 pct

* Raw jobless figure 5.68 pct; poll saw 5.82 pct (Recasts, adds comment and background on monetary policy)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Mexico's jobless rate fell to a five-month low in September but significant labor market slack and the impact of slowing U.S. economic growth still point to an interest rate cut soon, analysts said.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 5.26 percent from August's downwardly revised 5.39 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday. That took the rate to its lowest since April, the data showed.

Still, the jobless rate remained well above levels seen before the deep 2008-2009 recession and analysts said bets would remain firm that the central bank will cut borrowing costs in the coming months to support the economy.

"There is still plenty of slack in the labor market," said Neil Shearing, an analyst at Capital Economics in London. "There is no capacity pressure and growth will slow over the next 12 months."

Policymakers have said they are open to cutting rates if the economy weakens and inflation is hovering just above the central bank's target rate of 3.0 percent.

Investors in interest rate swaps see a more than 50 percent chance for a 25-basis-point cut in December and the market has fully priced in such a cut by January. BOMWATCH2

Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate MXUNEM=ECI would hold steady at the originally reported 5.44 percent from August.

The statistics agency said the unadjusted unemployment rate MXUNR=ECI fell to 5.68 percent. Analysts had expected it to climb to 5.82 percent from 5.79 percent in August.

Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate has not dipped below 5 percent since early 2009 while the index ranged between 3 and 4 percent before the global financial crisis in 2008.

Consumer demand from north of the border keeps Mexican factories churning but weak U.S. growth is expected to take a toll on Mexico. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)