By Frank Jack Daniel
| MEXICO CITY, Sept 7
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Second-time finance minister
Jose Antonio Meade is Mexico's consummate insider, serving under
both main political parties and widely seen as a potential
presidential candidate, but he now faces the unpopular task of
slashing spending.
President Enrique Pena Nieto named Meade as finance minister
on Wednesday, replacing Luis Videgaray, the president's closest
aide, after he reportedly oversaw a visit to Mexico by Donald
Trump that angered Mexicans stung by the U.S. Republican
presidential hopeful's namecalling and his stance on
immigration.
The son of prominent members of the ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI), Meade has held top jobs both under
Pena Nieto and his predecessor Felipe Calderon of the
centre-right National Action Party (PAN), who named the
Yale-educated economist first as energy minister, then in 2011
as finance minister.
Soft spoken and diplomatic, Meade is widely liked in Mexican
political circles. He survived the 2012 change of government to
become foreign minister under Pena Nieto, and most recently has
run the Social Development Ministry, a high-profile role that is
often seen as a launch pad for a presidential run.
Several members of Pena Nieto's cabinet are quietly
positioning themselves for a run at the presidency in 2018, and
Meade's new role contains pitfalls for anybody with ambitions
for higher office.
However, his chances could be bolstered by a revival on his
watch of Mexico's economy, which contracted in the second
quarter for the first time in three years.
Meade's first task will be to present the 2017 budget,
expected to lay out deep spending cuts aimed at restoring
investor confidence after ratings agency Standard & Poor's last
month said it could downgrade the country's credit rating
following a marked increase in debt.
"The government will have to tighten its belt, not the
families or companies of Mexico," said Pena Nieto with Meade
standing beside him as he announced the changes, emphasizing
that fiscal consolidation was the government's top economic
priority.
Pena Nieto vowed there would be no new taxes or tax hikes in
Meade's drive to contain debt growth, and said he should give
priority to social projects and investments.
As one of the Finance Ministry's technocratic old guard who
is seen as close to central bank Governor Agustin Carstens and
free of the corruption that has tainted the image of the PRI,
the appointment of Meade was welcomed by economists. Adam
Collins of Capital Economics said Meade was well known to
investors and likely to be seen as a "safe pair of hands."
Videgaray was highly respected for his record of pushing
major economic reform through Mexico's divided Congress. Meade's
friendships with legislators on both sides of the aisle will
also likely help him navigate the fractious politics of the
country's economics.
"He has the academic background and the experience
politically and technically, to be as good as Videgaray as
minister of finance but on top of that we do think that he is
more investor friendly," said Gabriel Casillas, an economist at
Banorte.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez,
editing by G Crosse)