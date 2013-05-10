MEXICO CITY May 10 Most of Mexico's central
bank board members see downside risks to growth and no
generalized price pressures following a recent jump in fresh
food prices, minutes of the central bank's April meeting showed
on Friday.
The minutes showed the decision to keep interest rates on
hold at 4 percent was unanimous, unlike the previous decision,
when the board split 4-1 over a 50 basis point rate cut.
The Banco de Mexico is juggling signs of slowing growth with
a spike in inflation, which it is betting will be temporary and
abate in the second half of the year. The majority of members
thought it would be a mistake to raise interest rates to try to
tame the recent jump in volatile, non-core prices, the minutes
showed.