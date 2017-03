MEXICO CITY Dec 31 Mexico's central bank board made a unanimous decision to hike borrowing costs earlier this month in a bid to stem further weakening in the peso currency after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates.

The Banco de Mexico board voted 5-0 to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent, according to minutes from the Dec. 17 announcement that were released on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham)