July 26 Mexico's central bank chief on Thursday
said the country's monetary policy was in a neutral stance and
that a cut to the benchmark interest rate was not "imminent."
"If conditions present themselves, we would loosen monetary
policy, but also at the same time, and this is the neutral
position we have taken, we are prepared to tighten monetary
policy if also certain events take place," central bank Governor
Agustin Carstens said in an interview in London with Bloomberg
TV.
Asked if he would join other central banks in loosening
monetary policy if Mexican inflation was not above the central
bank's 4 percent upper limit, Carstens said, "I don't discard
it, but I would say that it is not imminent."
Mexico's central bank held its benchmark interest rate
steady last week as it eyed a spike in inflation, but it noted a
growing risk of a global downturn, suggesting policymakers may
not raise rates even if prices climb higher.
(Writing by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie
Adler)