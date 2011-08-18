* Moody's confirms Mexico at Baa1; outlook stable

* Says should not be affected by negative U.S. outlook

* Moody's say Mexico well-placed to withstand shocks

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 Mexico's economy is well-placed to withstand shocks and its credit rating is not affected by a negative outlook in the United States, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

Moody's confirmed Mexico's investment-grade Baa1 sovereign rating and said the outlook was stable, although it shared concerns about the short-term growth outlook.

"The negative outlook placed on the United States' Aaa does not carry negative implications for Mexico's Baa1 rating or the stable outlook," Moody's said.

Moody's assigned a negative outlook to the United States earlier this month, and rival Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's rating from a perfect AAA to an AA-plus.

A run of weak economic data has fanned concerns about the outlook for the United States, which is Mexico's main trading partner, and some analysts have downgraded expectations for Mexican growth this year and next given the countries' close ties. [ID:nN1E7741R4]

Mexico's central bank now sees growth of between 3.8 percent and 4.8 percent this year, from earlier forecasts of 4 percent to 5 percent. [ID:nN1E7790W7]

Moody's said the government was facing challenging economic and financial conditions in the months ahead but was optimistic Mexico would withstand the shocks.

"Given a credit resilience that is comparable to that of higher-rated sovereigns, Mexico is considered to be one of the countries better positioned to confront an adverse global macroeconomic environment within the Baa category," it said.

Fitch warned earlier this year that Mexico's drug war seemed to be crimping growth and investment [ID:nN12237499]

Fitch and Standard & Poor's slapped Mexico with a credit downgrade in late 2009 although the country retains the prized investment-grade level won 10 years ago with all three agencies, marking its debt as safe for risk-shy investors. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler)