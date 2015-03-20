BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 20 Mexican deputy finance minister Fernando Aportela said on Friday that lower oil production in Latin America's no. 2 economy could pose a risk to government revenues.
Aportela said last week that the oil production goal for state energy giant Pemex had been cut by 5 percent from 2.4 million barrels per day. Mexico relies on Pemex revenues to fund about one third of the federal budget.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)
* Baylin Technologies announces forthcoming retirement of CFO James Newell
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services