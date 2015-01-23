MEXICO CITY Jan 23 Mexican Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens on Friday said the European Central
Bank's new bond-buying program would strengthen the peso, which
has been battered by a slump in oil prices.
"When quantitative easing was full steam, we were receiving
a lot of capital inflow," Carstens told Bloomberg Television.
"We probably will get a similar though more tamed effect now
with the European Central Bank movement."
"In a way it helps because it keeps the peso relatively
strong, and that obviously helps inflation," he said.
Mexico's peso has fallen more than 11 percent against
the U.S. dollar since early September due to a slump in world
oil prices , even as inflation plunged below the
central bank's ceiling in early January.
The ECB said on Thursday that it would launch a government
bond-buying program to pump up to one trillion euros of new
money into the sagging euro zone economy.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)