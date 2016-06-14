MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexico does not rule out another discretionary foreign exchange market intervention, the country's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that global volatility is set to continue in upcoming days over Brexit and U.S. Federal Reserve fears.

The Mexican peso fell to over four-months lows on Tuesday, weaker than levels that caused Mexico's central bank to intervene in February by hiking rates and selling dollars to banks.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said Mexico was facing a period of elevated volatility due to risk aversion, amid concerns Britain may vote next week to leave the European Union, in a referendum known as Brexit. A Fed meeting this week is also fanning concerns, he said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)