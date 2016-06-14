MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexico does not rule out
another discretionary foreign exchange market intervention, the
country's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that
global volatility is set to continue in upcoming days over
Brexit and U.S. Federal Reserve fears.
The Mexican peso fell to over four-months lows on Tuesday,
weaker than levels that caused Mexico's central bank to
intervene in February by hiking rates and selling dollars to
banks.
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said Mexico was
facing a period of elevated volatility due to risk aversion,
amid concerns Britain may vote next week to leave the European
Union, in a referendum known as Brexit. A Fed meeting this week
is also fanning concerns, he said.
(Reporting by Luis Rojas)