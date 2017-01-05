MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexico's financial authorities do not rule out future discretionary interventions to boost the country's slumping currency, the currency commission said on Thursday, after selling dollars to help the peso.

The currency commission, which includes the central bank and finance ministry, said dollar sales on Thursday were aimed at ramping up liquidity and limiting recent volatility, after the peso hit a fresh record low. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Chris Reese)