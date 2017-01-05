BRIEF-Vedanta Resources Plc announces pricing of bond offering
* Vedanta Resources Plc - pricing of offering of bonds in aggregate principal amount of us$ 1.0 billion of 6.375% bonds due 2022
MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexico's central bank said on Thursday that it has conducted dollar sales via domestic banks as well as in New York in a bid to boost the battered peso, which hit a record low a day earlier.
The bank said it was closely monitoring foreign exchange markets but keeping the amount of the dollar sales confidential, according to an official at the monetary authority. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment