DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's peso weakened to trade at 12.79 per dollar a minute after the Central Bank announced it cut the benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 4 percent, its first cut in nearly 4 years.
The peso then recovered to trade at 12.6671 per dollar.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.