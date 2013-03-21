MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican Finance Minister
Luis Videgaray on Thursday said his country will continue with
its flexible exchange rate and that any intervention would be
rules-based.
Mexico's peso hit its strongest levels in more than 1-1/2
years this week, but Latin America's No. 2 economy has avoided
using the direct intervention and capital controls that other
emerging-market countries have used to tame currency gains.
The peso's strong gains have fueled speculation that Mexico
could reinstate a rules-based mechanism of auctioning dollar
"put" options, which could show authorities are growing
uncomfortable with the pace of peso gains.
"We will continue with a free-float exchange rate policy,"
Videgaray said at an event hosted by U.S. news agency Bloomberg
in Mexico City.
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela told Reuters on
Saturday that Mexico's currency commission, made up of members
of the central bank and the finance ministry, had not discussed
any new measures to try to slow the peso's advance.
"The currency committee's intervention will be as it has
been until now: with rules that are made known previously and
that aim to moderate abrupt variations," Videgaray said in
response to a question.
Mexico's peso has surged more than 3 percent this
month, backed by growing optimism about the government's ability
to push long-stalled economic reforms through a divided
Congress.
The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record
low of 4 percent on March 8 in what market players read as a bid
to curb the appeal of the currency to yield-hungry investors.
While lower rates could deter some speculators, analysts
expect the peso to keep gaining ground due to euphoria about the
chance for reforms and potential credit-ratings upgrades.
The peso has yet to recover to the levels seen before late
2008, and the currency's relative cheapness has boosted Mexican
exports amid sluggish global growth.
The Banco de Mexico warned on March 8 that heavy inflows
could lead to an 'unnecessary' tightening in monetary
conditions. A stronger peso could create drag on growth by
crimping exporters' profits.
Economy Minister Ildefonso Guarjardo said at the same event
on Thursday that any loss to Mexico's competitiveness would be
offset by gains from the series of planned economic reforms,
including key energy and tax bills due later this year.
Mexican lawmakers were set to vote on Thursday on a
sweeping telecommunications bill that would threaten dominant
companies with tougher regulation.