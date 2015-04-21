GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
MEXICO CITY, April 21 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Tuesday at an average price of 15.3729 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2 month low in choppy trade on Thursday morning as investors became cautious before the testimony in parliament by the head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a political scandal.