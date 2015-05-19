UPDATE 3-Japan output jump, low jobless rate yet to spark inflation
* Feb household spending down 3.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -1.7 pct
MEXICO CITY May 19 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Tuesday at an average price of 15.2030 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Feb household spending down 3.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -1.7 pct
QUITO, March 30 An ally of leftist President Rafael Correa and a right-wing former bank boss are battling to become Ecuador's next president in Sunday's election after a tense and tight campaign in the historically volatile Andean nation.